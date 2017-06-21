Paris Jackson Is Now A Model Too
June 21st, 2017
So, according to my sources, Paris Jackson is officially the latest rich kid with famous parents to try to trick everyone into taking them seriously as a professional model. And I’d make fun of her for it, but I figure it’s probably difficult to grow up normal when your dad’s Michael Jackson. And really, becoming a professional wannabe celebrity is about as normal as it gets for a Hollywood rich kid. So congrats.
