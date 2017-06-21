Selena Gomez Does Coach Good

I guess Selena Gomez is technically supposed to be modeling Coach bags in this latest photoshoot of hers. And I don’t know about you guys, but right now, the only thing I’m feeling the urge to run out and buy is more Kleenex and another Costco-pack of Kirkland sweatpants. Because I’m going to be out of both in approximately 30-45 seconds.

