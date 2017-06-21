Selena Gomez Does Coach Good

June 21st, 2017

Selena Gomez

I guess Selena Gomez is technically supposed to be modeling Coach bags in this latest photoshoot of hers. And I don’t know about you guys, but right now, the only thing I’m feeling the urge to run out and buy is more Kleenex and another Costco-pack of Kirkland sweatpants. Because I’m going to be out of both in approximately 30-45 seconds.

» view all 12 photos

Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures
Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures
Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures