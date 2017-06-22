Instagram Model Bella Hadid With Another Unqualified Model

June 22nd, 2017

Bella Hadid

I’m used to getting frustrated by whatever new Bella Hadid “photoshoot” we get, but I’m sorry, this latest one is just nuts. I’m not even sure who’s less qualified to be a professional model here, Bella or the greasy-looking dude she’s posing with. But hey, I guess this is what passes for modeling these days. Sad.

