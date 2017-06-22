Lily James Does GQ

I know I’m supposed to stay up-to-date on all the latest hotties, but first off, with so many wannabes and Instagrammers out there, it’s not easy. And second, I’m lazy. Anyway, point is, I can’t tell you a whole lot about Lily James here, but apparently she was on Downton Abbey, which I never watched, because while I have a thing for busty British reality TV nobodies, that doesn’t mean I actually watch British TV. But I’ve gotta say, after this GQ photoshoot, I’d have no problem seeing more of Lily. Lots more. Enjoy.