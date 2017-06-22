Kendall Jenner Does #NationalSelfieDay

According to my sources, it was #NationalSelfieDay yesterday. And even though I’m pretty sure that just was made up by some genius pervert in order to bank a bunch of new sexy selfies from across the Internet, I’m not going to complain. Because it clearly worked. Here’s Kendall Jenner doing her part, and with pictures this good, maybe we can turn this Selfie Day idea into a once a month thing. Or even once a week. Yow.