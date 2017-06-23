Rita Ora’s Funbags Are Legendary

I’ve never heard of some magazine called #legend before, but they managed to convince a hot nobody like Rita Ora to pose for their June issue, so they must be pretty big, right? It’s not like Rita would pose for just anyone with a camera and a website. (Believe me, I’ve tried.) But if these guys really want to put together a #legendary photoshoot, next time, it shouldn’t involve Rita wearing this many clothes. Just a little constructive criticism.