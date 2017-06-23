Rita Ora’s Funbags Are Legendary
June 23rd, 2017
I’ve never heard of some magazine called #legend before, but they managed to convince a hot nobody like Rita Ora to pose for their June issue, so they must be pretty big, right? It’s not like Rita would pose for just anyone with a camera and a website. (Believe me, I’ve tried.) But if these guys really want to put together a #legendary photoshoot, next time, it shouldn’t involve Rita wearing this many clothes. Just a little constructive criticism.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!