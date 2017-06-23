Alison Brie Does Playboy

OK, so I know this probably isn’t what you perverts were hoping to see when you heard Alison Brie did Playboy. And believe me, I’m just as disappointed as you guys. But Playboy isn’t what it used to be back in the day, and I guess they just aren’t important enough anymore to convince hotties like Alison to actually get naked for their photoshoots. And if you think I’m just talking all this smack as some kind of reverse psychology, you’re exactly right. Here’s hoping it works.