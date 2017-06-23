Bryana Holly Bikini Goodness

I know I like to rag on all the so-called men’s mags out there and point out how their photoshoots aren’t even half as hot as the ones from the fashion mags these days, but according to my sources, this pants-melting bikini shoot from one of my favorite Insta-hotties Bryana Holly is for Maxim Australia‘s July issue. And I take it all back. Maybe it’s just American men’s mags that suck. Good to know!