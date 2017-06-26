Alexandra Daddario’s Awesome Swimsuit Cleavage Show In GQ

June 26th, 2017

Alexandra Daddario

Here’s Alexandra Daddario doing another super-hot swimsuit shoot, and I don’t know if you guys noticed, but Alexandra and her funbags have been all over GQ recently. First it was GQ Mexico, now it’s GQ Spain. And that got me thinking: I really need to convince these guys to start making a GQ My Mom’s Basement edition next. Because Alexandra and her cleavage would make a great cover for our first issue.

