Instagram Model Jaclyn Swedberg Is Hard At Work
June 26th, 2017
I don’t think I’ve done a post on Jaclyn Swedberg here in years, but I just so happened to come across her when I was doing some, uh, very important Instagram “research” the other day. And I figured I should probably let you guys know what the former Playboy Playmate of the Year was up to these days: AKA looking smoking hot on Instagram. Anyway, I don’t know about you, but personally, I look forward to staying up-to-date on all of Jaclyn’s latest “projects” from now on, whether it’s posing in a bikini in her backyard, at the beach, or at the pool. Can’t wait!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVdFeyznAYL/?taken-by=jaclyn_swedberg
