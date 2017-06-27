Peyton List Works It Good For Coveteur Mag

Judging from this photoshoot, I guess Peyton List is branching out from her Disney career to get into the modeling business. I don’t know what magazine this is for and I’m way too lazy to look it up, but I do know that if Peyton really wants to make it big in this business, forget boring photoshoots. She needs to start dating a C-list blogger. All the big-name hotties do it. OK, not really. But they should!