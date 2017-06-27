Charlotte McKinney And Friends Are Hard At Work In Their Bikinis

June 27th, 2017

Charlotte McKinney

I guess Charlotte McKinney must’ve seen me call her Instagram game boring AF last time, because it looks like she made a little effort to spice it up since then. So let’s see what we’ve got: Charlotte making a hottie sandwich in a bikini, and showing off her booty, legs and sexy stomach. We’re not quite at five-alarm pants fire status yet, but at least this is definitely back on the right track. Good work.

