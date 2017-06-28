Madelaine Petsch Is A Ginger You Should Know

I’m going to be honest: I had no clue who Madelaine Petsch is, or what the cute ginger was doing getting her very own photoshoot in some men’s mag. At first, I thought maybe she was another rich kid with famous parents, like 90% of the “models” out there these days. But then I did some heavy duty, intense 30 seconds of research, and it turns out she’s just some actress who’s on Riverdale. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go spend 30-45 more seconds closely “examining” these pictures.