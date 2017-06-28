Bella Thorne Needs New Hotness Ideas!

Listen, I love Bella Thorne‘s Snapchat as much as the next red-blooded dude with a phone and an unlimited data plan, but I’m starting to get a little worried that Bella might be running out of ideas. Because the past few days, we got her eating a burger in a bikini, and sexy dancing at an EDM show (both great), but now all we’ve got is her showing off her nipple ring for the 20th time. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll definitely take it, but if you ask me, Bella needs to stay working hard to make sure her Snapchat act doesn’t get stale. I figure a few “accidental” topless selfies would probably do the trick. Hint hint.