Canned Tuna

June 28th, 2017

Booty Competition (TMZ)

Nina Dobrev Bikini Thong Action (Egotastic)
Britney Spears Can’t Sing!!! (TooFab)

Lindsay Lohan Has Launched A Lifestyle Website (DLISTED)
Julianne Hough In Short Shorts (MoeJackson)

Hilary Duff Busts Out Her Massive Cleavage (Popoholic)

Iggy Azalea Clap Back Comeback (WWTDD)
Rihanna Has A Saudi Tycoon Boyfriend (IDLYITW)