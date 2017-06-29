Lexi Wood Knows How To Tease

June 29th, 2017

Lexi Wood

I’ve posted a lot of bikini shoots on this site over the years, but I’m pretty sure this one from Lexi Wood might just be one of my all-time favorites. I mean, not only is the Canadian model a total smokeshow, but she also seems to have no idea how to properly wear a bikini. I completely understand why the photographers asked her to just take it off.

Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures
Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures
Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures Lexi Wood Pictures