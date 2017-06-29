Old Lady Kylie Jenner Models Sunglasses

I know I like to make fun of Kylie Jenner for being a teenage old lady, but I’ve got to give credit where credit’s due, I think she finally found the perfect gig: no, not trying to lock down 20-something sugar daddies. Modeling sunglasses. Because apparently when you hide Kylie’s face, you pay more attention to the rest of her. I know it’s 90% plastic, but for some reason, I don’t seem to mind.

