Katrina Bowden’s Sweet Booty

June 29th, 2017

Katrina Bowden

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m really loving this new gig for Katrina Bowden. It’s like she was born to be a professional bikini nobody. I don’t know why her parents bothered wasting all that time on acting lessons. But I guess being an “Instagram model” just wasn’t as much of a respectable career path back then.

