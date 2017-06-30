Sara Jean Underwood’s Tongue Licking

June 30th, 2017

Sara Jean Underwood

It’s been at least a week since we last heard from Sara Jean Underwood, so I figured it was probably time to check back in and see how her new career as a professional travel “blogger” is going. And here you go: a GIF of Sara pretending two flowers are her funbags. I bet all you guys who contributed to her on Patreon are feeling very good about your investment right about now.

Sara Jean Underwood Sara Jean Underwood Sara Jean Underwood Sara Jean Underwood Sara Jean Underwood