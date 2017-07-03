Alexis Ren’s “Nothing Burger”, I Mean Boobs

I’ve never been a big fan of people who take pictures of their food just to post on Instagram. Usually, I find the trend super annoying. But for some reason, I don’t seem to mind so much when Alexis Ren is the one doing it. Go figure. And actually, this shot’s making me kind of hungry. I don’t know about you guys, but I could definitely go for a nibble. And just to clarify, no, I’m not talking about the burger.