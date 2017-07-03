Peyton List’s Private Affair!

I’m not going to lie, I got pretty excited when I first saw this photoshoot Peyton List did for Kode Magazine. “Peyton’s Private Affair” sounds like a great party. But turns out me and the Little Tuna got excited over nothing, because the only thing we actually got invited to was an artsy neon-and-leather photoshoot starring the ex-Disney hottie. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not bad. But I was hoping for something a little more exciting.