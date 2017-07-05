Sarah Hyland In A Bikini

July 5th, 2017

Sarah Hyland

For years now I’ve been saying that Sarah Hyland really needs to start thinking about life after Modern Family and what she’s going to do once the show’s over. And I’m glad to see that A) not only has she finally listened to me but B) she picked “posting bikini selfies on Snapchat and Instagram” as her second career. Wise choice.

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland