Alessandra Ambrosio Naked Will Make You Stand At Attention

July 6th, 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

I know Alessandra Ambrosio is Brazilian, but you’ve got to hand it to her, she sure knows how to celebrate the Fourth of July right: here she is hanging out in a bikini with her hot friends, doing yoga on a yacht, and posing fully naked with an American flag. I guess some people are pissed about that last one, but personally, me and the Little Tuna have never felt more patriotic. USA! USA!

