Josephine Skriver Is The World’s Hottest Instagram Model

For whatever reason, nobody really seems to care about supermodels anymore. It’s all about the Instagram wannabes these days. And personally, I don’t get it. Give me a Victoria’s Secret model any day. But fine. Luckily, there’s still hotties likeĀ Josephine Skriver here who can do both: look smoking hot in professional lingerie photoshoots and on Instagram. Now that’s real talent. Enjoy.