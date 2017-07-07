Bella Hadid Pretends For V Magazine
July 7th, 2017
Listen, I know I’m supposed to pretend that Bella Hadid is a “real” “supermodel” and everything, just because she gets topless for fashion mags and has a rich dad who can buy this website and turn it into a mommy blog before I finish my next post. But I’m sorry. I don’t look at this V Magazine shoot and see a model. All I see is a untalented rich kid playing pretend.
