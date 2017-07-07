Olivia Munn’s Bikini Celebration

I guess Olivia Munn must still be on the hunt for her next boyfriend, because she just posted a bunch of pictures of her and her hot friends dancing around on the beach in bikinis. And according to my sources, Olivia just turned 37 last Monday, which can’t help her chances to land a new sugar daddy. In fact, I’m thinking she might have to consider settling for someone with a very somewhat profitable website and his very own place… in his mom’s basement. Hint hint. (Call me!)





» view all 15 photos