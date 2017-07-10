Selena Gomez’s See Through Fetish

July 10th, 2017

Selena Gomez

According to my sources, “Fetish” is apparently the name of Selena Gomez‘s new single. Although that’s pretty convenient, because it also describes the fixation I’ve got for hot pop stars coming down with a serious case of nippleitis in the middle of summer. Here’s hoping Selena does an encore.

Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures
Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures