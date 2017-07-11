Meet Hottie Taylor Howard

I know it’s my job to stay up-to-date on all the hot nobodies and wannabe models out there, but first off, there’s a lot of them. And second, I’m really lazy. Point is, this is the first I’m seeing of Taylor Howard here, but after this five-alarm pants fire of a lingerie photoshoot, it definitely won’t be the last. I can promise you that. Enjoy!

