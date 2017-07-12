Gigi Hadid Does Reebok Real Good

I’m not sure what’s harder to buy, the fact that Gigi Hadid is considered a real model these days, or that she’s modeling for Reebok. But I guess if there’s one thing Gigi has tons of experience in, it’s wearing leggings 24/7. That’s pretty much the hot nobody uniform these days. Anyway, I don’t know about you guys, but I’m definitely starting to sweat after checking out this latest photoshoot. Although it’s hard to say whether that’s because of Gigi’s legs or my fear of heights. Either way, yow!