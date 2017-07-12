Bella Thorne Cleans Up

July 12th, 2017

Bella Thorne

I guess Bella Thorne really took that whole “Bella smells” gossip to heart, because here’s her latest Snapchat: her wearing nothing but a towel and high heels after a shower. And personally, I’m glad to see it. Not because I buy any of that lame gossip crap. I’m just always happy to see more of Bella getting naked. Enjoy.


Bella Thorne PIctures
Bella Thorne PIctures