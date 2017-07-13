Demi Lovato Gets Bubbly And Sexy

I don’t pay a ton of attention to Demi Lovato, mostly because I prefer my pop star wannabes a little hotter, but every once in a while, she does a hot photoshoot like this one, and me and the Little Tuna are reminded she exists. Anyway, according to my sources, Demi’s about to kick off some new worldwide tour. And if her live show is half as good as this, I might actually pay attention this time.

» view all 13 photos