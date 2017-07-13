Hailee Steinfeld Is Learning The Tricks Of The Trade

Here’s Hailee Steinfeld on the Australian version of The Voice debuting her new single, for some reason. I guess the American Voice was busy? Anyway, I don’t know who’s responsible for telling Hailee here she could be a singer when she grew up, but it’s distracting her from her true calling: being a professional hot nobody/Snapchat model. I mean, come on. If you could really grow up to be whatever you wanted, I’d be the Victoria’s Secret Angels’ personal suntan lotion assistant, and not just some blogger who lives in his mom’s basement. But life doesn’t work that way.



