Jessica Biel Photoshopped And Made Asian By Marie Claire
July 13th, 2017
I know fashion mags can’t get enough of Photoshop, but I’m pretty sure this cover shot of Jessica Biel from the August issue of Marie Claire is at least 90% computer-assisted. Either that, or maybe I just don’t really remember what Jessica looks like anymore, considering it’s been a few years since she’s actually been considered famous. But to all you
magazine summer interns professional Photoshop “artists” out there, here’s a pro tip: go easy on the eyes. Yeesh.
