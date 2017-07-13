Jessica Biel Photoshopped And Made Asian By Marie Claire

I know fashion mags can’t get enough of Photoshop, but I’m pretty sure this cover shot of Jessica Biel from the August issue of Marie Claire is at least 90% computer-assisted. Either that, or maybe I just don’t really remember what Jessica looks like anymore, considering it’s been a few years since she’s actually been considered famous. But to all you magazine summer interns professional Photoshop “artists” out there, here’s a pro tip: go easy on the eyes. Yeesh.