Miley Cyrus Does Harper’s Bazaar
July 14th, 2017
Last time I did a post on Miley Cyrus, she was flashing her bra on Instagram just like the good old days. But I guess she must really be committed to this whole wannabe hippie makeover of hers (or at least her agent/manager is), because here’s Miley on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar going full flower child. And I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve had enough of this lame wholesome act. I think it’s time we start a petition to bring back the old Miley. Who’s with me?
