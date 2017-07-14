Izabel Goulart’s Skinny Little Booty Gets Greek

According to my sources, AKA Izabel Goulart‘s Instagram, the smoking hot Victoria’s Secret supermodel is currently taking a break from showing off her perfect bikini body for the cameras for work to… show off her perfect bikini body for the cameras on vacation. And unfortunately, it looks like she picked Greece for her vacation destination over some clear better options. You know, like my mom’s backyard. I guess our tourism campaign still needs work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWcsM0oln-k/?taken-by=izabelgoulart&hl=en