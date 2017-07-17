Cara Delevingne Is An “Actress”

I guess Cara Delevingne is still pretending to be an actress these days, because according to my sources, she’s got some new sci-fi nerd movie coming out this week. And I guess that’s probably why British GQ decided to get her to dress up like some kind of sexy robot for their August issue. And you know, if this whole acting thing doesn’t work out, I think Cara’s got a possible second career here as an emotionless, topless robot. I think she found her true calling.



