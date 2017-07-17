Nicole Kidman Makes A Nipply Hot Comeback

July 17th, 2017

Nicole Kidman

I don’t think I’ve done a post on Nicole Kidman in probably 10 years or more. But I guess it’s true what they say: if you want to revive your career and keep your 15 minutes going, all you need to do is find some random magazine willing to put pictures of you looking chilly in a swimsuit on their cover. What? That’s a real saying. I swear.

