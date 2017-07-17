Bella Thorne In Naughty Lingerie

I hope you guys aren’t starting to get tired of these daily doses of Bella Thorne bathroom selfies, because I’m pretty sure posing half-naked on Snapchat is Bella’s full-time job these days. And if you ask me, it really is the perfect gig for her. I don’t know if anyone’s ever asked her where she sees herself in 5 years, but I sure hope her answer is “still in front of a mirror in a bikini.”