Selena Gomez’s Mouth Fetish
July 17th, 2017
Remember those Selena Gomez “Fetish” pictures I had for you guys last week? Well, now I’ve got the full music video for you below. And I don’t get what any of this has to do with a smoking car or a pop star with a serious case of nippelitis, because all it is is Selena’s mouth lip-syncing the words to the song for 3 minutes. But I’m sure that’s probably a fetish for at least a few of you weirdos out there, so enjoy, I guess.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!