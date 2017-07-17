Selena Gomez’s Mouth Fetish

Remember those Selena Gomez “Fetish” pictures I had for you guys last week? Well, now I’ve got the full music video for you below. And I don’t get what any of this has to do with a smoking car or a pop star with a serious case of nippelitis, because all it is is Selena’s mouth lip-syncing the words to the song for 3 minutes. But I’m sure that’s probably a fetish for at least a few of you weirdos out there, so enjoy, I guess.