Before Gal Gadot Was Wonder Woman, She Was Another Hot Piece
July 19th, 2017
Listen, I know I like to make fun of you nerds, but really, we’re not that different. You guys live in your mom’s basement, I live in my mom’s basement. You guys can tell me exactly what issue Wonder Woman first appeared in, and I can tell you exctly what issue of FHM Gal Gadot posed topless in back when she was just another hot wannabe model: May 2009. The only difference is my trivia is way more interesting.
