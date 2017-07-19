Dove Cameron Needs To Sex It Up

I keep waiting for Dove Cameron here to ditch her whole Disney star image and start living up to her true hottie potential. And it looks like I’m going to have to keep waiting, because even though all the ingredients for a good photoshoot are here (AKA a busty hottie and a bed), the only way this photoshoot for the July issue of The Coveteur could get any more wholesome is if Dove was drinking a big glass of warm milk. Oh well. Better luck next time.

