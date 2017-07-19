Kelly Brook Is Getting Squishy

I know I haven’t done a post on Kelly Brook in a while, but as one of the OG busty hot nobodies, Kelly’s always going to have a special place in my heart. And my pants region. So I’ll keep putting up her swimsuit pictures, even if it looks like she’s starting to get a little chunky these days. Hey, I’m not trying to be mean. I say that out of love. I just want the best for her. Because that also happens to be what’s best for me and the Little Tuna.