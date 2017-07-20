Charlotte McKinney Dancing Around In A Thong Swimsuit

Here’s everyone’s favorite busty nobody Charlotte McKinney running around the beach and giving herself a wedgie for the cameras for some new photoshoot. Because she’s totally a legit swimsuit model and not just some Hooters waitress who lucked into a modeling contract. Anyway, I recommend watching the video below too. It’s only about a minute long, but I find 30-45 seconds is more than enough. Enjoy.

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY BY JON HECHTKOPF from Jon Hechtkopf on Vimeo.