Josephine Skriver Kills It On Instagram

I know it’s supposed to be my job to stay on top of these kinds of things, but right now, I forget if Josephine Skriver here is a Victoria’s Secret model or just another Instagram model. It’s getting harder and harder to tell the difference between the two these days. And just to be clear, I’m not complaining. The more hotties putting up daily selfies on the Internet, the better, as far as me and the Little Tuna are concerned. Enjoy.