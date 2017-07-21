Julianne Hough’s Awesome Booty Gram

July 21st, 2017

Julianne Hough

I don’t know who Julianne Hough has got on the other end of this camera right now. All I know is, he’s one lucky bastard. Because that view is picture perfect, and no, I’m not talking about the beach. I don’t know about you guys, but I could just sit and stare at it all day long. Or for the next 30-45 seconds at least.

