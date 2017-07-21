Hailee Steinfeld’s BikiniGram

You want to know my favorite thing about summer? That every single hottie in Hollywood — from Insta-wannabes to A-list actresses — spends approximately 50% more time in a bikini. So here’s Hailee Steinfeld posting bikini pictures from the beach. And if you’ll excuse me, I think I need to go crank the A/C, because it seems to have gotten a few degrees warmer in here. Yow.