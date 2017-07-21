Alessandra Ambrosio And Friends Booty Show

July 21st, 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

I’ve always said that the only thing better than one hottie in a bikini is three of them. So here’s Alessandra Ambrosio and her hot friends out relaxing on some rich dude’s boat. And that reminds me, I really need to look into getting a boat of my own. Whatever it takes to get me one step closer to getting a supermodel on my dinghy.

Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio