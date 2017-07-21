Look How Happy Miranda Kerr Is Knowing She’s Marrying A Billionaire!
July 21st, 2017
So according to my sources, Miranda Kerr made this pre-wedding “detox” video for Vogue before she got married to the Snapchat dude, AKA the luckiest bastard in the entire world. And sure, she looks pretty relaxed in these shots, but you would too if you’d just realized you’d never have to work another minute in your life after your wedding.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Recording Studio
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Recording Studio
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!