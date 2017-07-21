Look How Happy Miranda Kerr Is Knowing She’s Marrying A Billionaire!

July 21st, 2017

Miranda Kerr

So according to my sources, Miranda Kerr made this pre-wedding “detox” video for Vogue before she got married to the Snapchat dude, AKA the luckiest bastard in the entire world. And sure, she looks pretty relaxed in these shots, but you would too if you’d just realized you’d never have to work another minute in your life after your wedding.

