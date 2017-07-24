Bella Thorne’s Tongue Is The Seven-alarm Pants Fire
July 24th, 2017
Last week, Bella Thorne brought back her patented money shot action. This week though? She’s taking it to a whole ‘nother level. In fact, I think we might have to create a whole new category for this bikini tongue action of hers: the seven-alarm pants fire. There’s a reason I call her the hardest-working hottie on Snapchat, people. No one else works this hard to deliver for the fans, week in and week out. Enjoy!
