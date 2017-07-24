Emily Ratajkowski Nude And Wigging It

July 24th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

I know some of the other blogs out there are probably putting up these pictures and freaking out about Emily Ratajkowski. Her hair’s short now! Wait, no, it’s pink! Etc, etc. But personally, I don’t care what kind of wig Emily is wearing. As long as she’s got her clothes off, that’ll always be the headline for me. It’s a little thing called priorities. Enjoy.

`Emily Ratajkowski `Emily Ratajkowski `Emily Ratajkowski `Emily Ratajkowski
`Emily Ratajkowski `Emily Ratajkowski